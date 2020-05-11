1,443 Confirmed Cases and 6 Deaths due to COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As of Monday, May 11th, there are now 1,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County, as well as six deaths reported.

These results are from the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report.

The Public Health Division of Stearns County has reported as testing increases, the county will see more disease.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the CentraCare Connect hotline at (320)-200-3200. Residents are asked to continue social distancing, washing hands and to wear face masks in public.

Also, to note as of May 11, Benton County has 93 positive tests, Sherburne County has 114 positive tests and Wright County has 110 cases tested positive. Benton County has also reported one more death.

Of the total 11,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 11% are health care workers.