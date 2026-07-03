Construction on County Road 169 to begin Monday, July 6 and last through September

MELROSE, Minn. — County Road 169 will be closed between County Road 13 and County Road 168 starting on Monday, July 6, and is anticipated to last through September for a large construction project.

The work involves bridge removal, culvert replacements, road reconstruction, paving, and turf establishment.

A detour will be posted, and drivers are urged to find alternative routes to minimize delays.

Dates and timeframes are weather dependent.