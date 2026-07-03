TriUnity Foundation accepting grant applications for those facing terminal or life-threatening illness

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The TriUnity Foundation is now accepting applications for grant opportunities for those facing terminal or life-threatening injuries.

The grants will vary from $2,500 to $10,000, and applications will be accepted through August 15.

According to a media release from the TriUnity Foundation, this cycle of applications will support St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Members, women 18 years of age or older, and local veterans.

The money comes from the 2025 Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser and the 2025 St. Cloud Rox Military Appreciation Night.

Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting the TriUnity Foundation website.