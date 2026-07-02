Little Falls man in custody after execution of search warrant tied to methamphetamine investigation

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A Little Falls man is in custody after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a signed knock-and-announce search warrant on Wednesday, July 1.

The search warrant was for a house in the 14000 block of 133rd Street in Little Falls regarding an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Investigators had probable cause to arrest 67-year-old Barry Johnson for first-degree sales of controlled substances.

During the execution of the warrant, investigators located methamphetamine inside the residence and brought Johnson into custody.

Johnson was brought to the Morrison County Jail, where he is being held for court on sales charges.