One man is in custody after stabbing and killing a man

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

COLD SPRING, Minn. — According to the Cold Spring Richmond Police Department, a man is in custody after he stabbed and killed a man in Cold Spring.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, officers were called to a group home in the 400 block of 8th Avenue North for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound to his throat. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, a resident at the house, identified as 30-year-old Luke McLane, had threatened the victim.

Before officers arrived, witnesses saw McLane standing over the victim yelling. “I’m going to kill you.” When McLane got off the victim, the witness saw the victim’s throat was cut open.

Surveillance video taken from inside the residence showed McLane attacking the victim.

McLane was taken into custody and brought to Stearns County Jail for one count of second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon.