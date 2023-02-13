15-Year-Old Suspect Facing 2nd Degree Murder Charges in St. Cloud

KVSC staff report

A 15-year-old teenage boy is suspected of killing a man in Southeast St. Cloud in January and is being held on suspicion of 2nd degree murder.

Assistant Chief Brett Mushatt says through their investigation they identified a 15-year-old teenage boy from St. Cloud as the suspect in the January killing of 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman.

The teenage boy was arrested the day after the victim was killed on an unrelated case. He has been in custody since that time. He was taken into custody and held for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior felony qualifying convictions.

Hortman was discovered shot in an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast on January 17th.