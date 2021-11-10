17-Year-Old Arrested for Aggravated Robbery in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Eden Prairie after an elderly woman reported she was robbed while she was in her vehicle in St. Cloud.

Officers were called to a parking lot near the 4200 block of Division Street West just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A 78-year-old woman from Sartell told the officers she was sitting in her car when an unknown man entered through the rear passenger side door. The suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded she give him her belongings.

He left the vehicle and got into a black SUV that fled the area. Through their investigation, officers were able to identify a 17-year-old Rochester resident as the suspect.

The suspect was ultimately located in Eden Prairie and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department Violent Offender Task Force.

He is being held on charges related to aggravated robbery.