17-Year-Old Hospitalized After Crash On Interstate 94 with Semi-Truck

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after rolling her vehicle on Interstate 94.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Avon heading Eastbound on the Interstate. Amanda Gielen was driving a car when it collided with a semi-truck driven by 26-year-old Ryan Thomas Schulte of Melrose.

Gielen’s vehicle went into the median, rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Schulte was not injured.

The State Patrol reports the road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.