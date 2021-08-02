18-Year-Old from St. Paul Arrested For Shootings In The St. Cloud Area

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department arrested 18-year-old Kenneth Lashawn Cook Jr. of West St. Paul on felony charges for two shootings in two days.

The first shooting happened July 27th, at Go For It Gas on 9th Avenue South. The second happened the next day near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 9th Street South.

Police say Cook was shooting at a vehicle leaving the area. Authorities believe it was the same person responsible for the shootings based on Cook’s description.

He was taken to the Stearns County Jail and is being held on felony charges; 2nd degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen handgun, and two gross misdemeanor counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding these shooting’s is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.