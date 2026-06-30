Pilgrim’s Pride employee dies after being pinned beneath equipment in Cold Spring

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

COLD SPRING, Minn. — A Pilgrim’s Pride employee has died after being pinned under equipment in the loading dock area in Cold Spring.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, the Cold Spring Richmond Police Department responded to a medical emergency at the chicken processing plant.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 29-year-old male employee had been pinned under equipment. When officers arrived, the man was pulled out from under the equipment by coworkers.

Emergency medical care was provided, but efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.