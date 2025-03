By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Engineer’s Office is advising drivers to be aware of a road closure.

From Thursday, March 6, 2025, to Friday, March 7, 18th Avenue North will be closed to thru traffic between Centennial Drive and Veterans Drive due to a private utility prepare.

Drivers should prepare for the road closure and plan alternative routes.