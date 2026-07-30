19-year-old St. Cloud resident in custody for aggravated robbery

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 19-year-old male resident of St. Cloud was arrested on Saturday, July 25, for aggravated robbery and an assault warrant.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, St. Cloud Police Department officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of 7th Street South for a report of an aggravated robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned an employee had been threatened and robbed. The victim told officers the suspect stole merchandise, punched him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to hit him with it.

When officers searched the area, they were unable to locate the suspect, identified as Marqies Tyrone Reed-Taylor.

Investigation revealed Reed-Taylor had a warrant for his arrest for first Degree Assault of of Hennepin County.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, officers attempted to arrest Reed-Taylor in the area of 1000 9th Avenue South.

Reed-Taylor fled on foot, leading to a chase, and his arrest. Reed-Taylor was held for court at Stearns County Jail for charges of felony aggravated robbery and his active warrant.