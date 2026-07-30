Stearns County Sheriff’s Office announces release of new mobile app

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released a new smartphone app to connect with Stearns County residents.

“Stearns County Sheriff,” has provides users with information of how to contact the sheriff’s office, submit a tip, access jail information, inmate search, addiction resources, and more.

App users can turn on alerts to be notified of what’s going on in their area.

TheSheriffApp.com developed the app. The OCV LLC brand specializes in mobile apps development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations.

Sheriff Soyka said in a media release, “The introduction of this app is another way for us to use technology to our advantage to better communicate with and assist the citizens of Stearns County.”