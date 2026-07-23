SCFCU, St. Cloud Rox, and Advantage 1 Insurance partner together to raise money for veterans

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, the St. Cloud Rox, and Advantage 1 Insurance are teaming up to raise money for local veterans.

SCFCU and Advantage 1 Insurance will be sponsoring Rox Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, August 1.

This is an annual event at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud that raises money through a jersey auction in support of veterans and their families.

The Rox are wearing special military-themed jerseys during select games in July to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the event.

This year, net proceeds from the auction will split evenly for the TriUnity Foundation and Freedom Flight.

Nearly $20,000 has been raised in the last two years through the jersey auction.

The Military Appreciation Night Auction is open now and will close at 9 p.m. on August 1. To participate visit militarynight2026.afrogs.org.