Xcel Energy finishes Sherco Solar Phase 3

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

CLEAR LAKE, Minn — Xcel Energy has announced the completion of phase three for the Sherco Solar plant near its existing Sherco plant in Becker.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 21. Sherco Solar is the largest solar facility in Minnesota, and one of the biggest in the Midwest, according to a media release form Xcel Energy.

With the first three phases now online, the site produces 710 megawatts of electricity, which is powered by 1.7 million solar panels.

The proposed fourth phase would enable the plant to generate a capacity of 910 megawatts by 2029, which is capable of powering more than 190,000 homes.