Sherburne County Announces New Property Tax Payment Relief

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has announced a new tax relief for residents and businesses who have been impacted from COVID-19.

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the penalties associated with late payments of property taxes through July 2020 will now be reduced.

The County has reduced to 1% the penalty for unpaid taxes between May 16 through June 30. A 2% reduction will occur from July 1 through July 31.

Board Chair Felix Schmiesing says, “imposing the full penalty for late payment of property taxes in 2020 would simply be unjust and unreasonable”. The losses of employment, reduced wages and business incomes, might put economic pressure for many of the County’s businesses and residents come this May.