SCFCU announces finalists for annual Changemakers Awards

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has announced this years Changemakers Awards finalists.

The finalists include Aveen Sunar of Sauk Rapids, Grace Grell of St. Cloud, Sandy Wolff of Richmond, and Tami Kruzel of Waite Park.

The finalists will take part in the annual Changemakers Awards ceremony in September, where a winner will be announced. The winner will be awarded a cash price of $5,000, while the other three finalists will receive $3,000 each.

Aveen Sunar is a nursing student and community advocate. According to SCFCU, Sunar founded the first Nepalese Student Association at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, and he is a nursing student at St. Cloud Hospital.

Grace Grell is known for her work as a licensed therapist working with kids and families with disabilities. She formed Gift with Grace and The Ability Project, which are both nonprofits aimed to bring awareness to serious illness and disabilities. She also volunteers over 600 hours of her time annually in the community.

Sandy Wolff is the owner of Sandy Hansen-Wolff LLC. After unexpectedly losing her first husband, she transformed the business into an enterprise that was sold in 2020. Now, she helps leaders and organizations “build stronger cultures and lasting impact,” in their communities.

Tami Kruzel is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Bri’s Lodge, a nonprofit organization that is focused on helping those through grief. She helped found the organization after unexpectedly losing her 18-year-old daughter in 2013.

Changemakers is an annual program created by SCFCU that highlights those making positive changed in their community.

Photo of 2026 Changemakers Finalist Aveen Sunar / Photo provided by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Photo of 2026 Changemakers Finalist Grace Grell / Photo provided by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union