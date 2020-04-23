New Roundabout Coming To Busy Waite Park Intersection

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County has announced a new roundabout construction project starting Thursday in Waite Park.

The intersection on County Road 138 and 28th Avenue South will remain closed for construction. This is located just south of Fleet Farm and near the Stearns County Service Center. The roundabout project is expected to last until early July.

Drivers in the area should expect delays, while driving through the detour, or they can find alternative routes if possible.