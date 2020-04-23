Governor Walz Announces Statewide Mask Drive

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have announced a statewide mask drive that will take place on Saturday, April 25.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Minnesotans will be able to bring their homemade masks to their local fire department. The fire departments will then deliver the masks to local senior living facilities for residents and employees to use.

The Department of Health has created a page with more information on design patterns and instructions here.

Masks can be dropped off at all St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, St. Joseph and Sartell Fire Departments.