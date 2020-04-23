St. Cloud State Students-Make Sure You Are Counted During 2020 Census

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University staff has offered resources to students to make sure they are being counted for during the 2020 census, despite leaving campus because of COVID-19.

Students who were living in the residence halls before recently moving away due to COVID-19, will be counted by University Residential Life Staff.

Students who do not live in campus housing will need to be counted by themselves, in the households where they reside most of the year. These students should enter their address even if they are staying elsewhere because of the virus.

Only one person in their household or apartment need to complete the census for their entire unit.

A link to the census for students living off campus can be found here https://my2020census.gov/