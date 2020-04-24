Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Motorcycle Crash Near Melrose

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor when a St. Cloud man crashed his motorcycle on Wednesday, just north of Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. near County Road 17 and Birch Lake Road, while finding a man in a ditch.

Twenty-six-year-old Hunter Donovan of St. Cloud was heading eastbound on County Road 17 when he came upon a left turn, but continued straight into the ditch.

Donovan was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.