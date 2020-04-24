Positive COVID-19 Tests at Pilgrim’s Pride and Jennie-O in Central Minnesota

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County has started working with Minnesota Department of Health, CentraCare, Pilgrim’s Pride and Jennie-O processing plants, as positive COVID-19 tests spike at two food processing plants.

Both Pilgrim’s Pride, located in Cold Spring, and Jennie-O, located in Melrose have implemented new strategies to make sure their employees stay safe while continuing their operations.

The number of workers infected by COVID-19 at either plant was not disclosed.

The county says action plans for response are currently in progress, including the potential for testing ill employees and isolating and quarantining as needed. Both companies proactively started strategies to keep employees safe while continuing their operations. Once plans for follow-up are finalized, employees will be notified with additional information and direction.

The stay at home order by Governor Walz remains in effect until May 4 and everyone is expected to follow the guidance in the executive order, until further notice.