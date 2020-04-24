CentraCare to Offer Curbside Testing for COVID-19

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare and Carris Health facilities will once again offer curbside testing for COVID-19 due ot the increase in available testing.

Appointments are required in order to be tested and they can be scheduled through CentraCare Connect by calling (320)-200-3200 or through CentraCare eClinic visits.

Locations for curbside collection include:

CentraCare – Becker Clinic

CentraCare – Long Prairie

CentraCare – Melrose

CentraCare – Monticello

CentraCare – Paynesville

CentraCare – River Campus Clinic (St. Cloud)

CentraCare – Sauk Centre

Carris Health – Redwood Falls Clinic

Carris Health – Willmar Main Clinic

Testing will not be made available to those without symptoms of respiratory illness.

Once a patient meets the criteria for testing, they will be directed to the most convenient location. River Campus Clinic is the only location for patients located in St. Cloud.

The curbside collection allows community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.