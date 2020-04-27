SCSU President Robbyn Wacker to Attend Panel Discussion

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Global Education Committee has announced a virtual roundtable discussion on Wednesday at 10 a.m. featuring St. Cloud State University President, Robbyn Wacker.

This discussion will be led by state and national leaders in education, as they re-affirm the commitment to global education in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

The conversation will focus on the impact of the pandemic on global education programs and student mobility.

You can attend the virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a..m by clicking here https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/98949229385

Password: 473773