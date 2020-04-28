Roadside Weeds and Brush to be Sprayed in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Highway Department will begin working on roadsides along all Stearns County highways starting in May.

Unwanted brush and noxious weeds will be cut and treated in hopes of promoting grass along the roadside. Brush can create driving visibility issues and obstruct road signs.

During the spray operation, the department will avoid sensitive areas such as crops, gardens, front yards, lakes and streams.

If you have any questions, contact the Stearns County Highway Department at 320-255-6180