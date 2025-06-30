Sherburne County Sheriff Responds To Alleged Assassin

Brian Moos / News Reporter

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — With the alleged killer of former Minn. State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, facing federal and state charges, the Sheriff of Sherburne County is pushing back on claims of poor conditions in Sherburne County Jail. Vance Boelter, the alleged assassin, made claims that the conditions of his cell were deplorable and were preventing him from sleeping.

Sherburne County Sheriff, Joel Brott, responded “it’s offensive and disgusting that the man accused of assassinating [The Hortman’s] stood before a federal judge and painted himself the victim.” Brott mentions multiple checks on Boelter, where officers believed him to be asleep. “He’s being treated like every other inmate in the same circumstance. It’s too late now to complain about the conditions in which he has put himself,” Brott concluded.