Brian Moos / News Reporter



ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Stearns County started road work on Monday July, 7 that will affect St. Cloud drivers. The county is completing road maintenance from CSAH 81/3rd Street in Waite Park to Highway 15 in St. Cloud. This work will be along Division Street/County Road 75 lasting for three weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid delays.