Rockville Crash Causes Serious Injuries

Brian Moos / News Reporter

Rockville, Minn. — A head on car crash in Rockville sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. On Monday July 7, before 6 p.m. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies got reports of a car crash with both drivers needing medical care. Axel Lopez-Padilla, 23, from Rockville and Wayne Hennen, 64, from Clearwater were the injured drivers. They were both sent to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Neither Hennen or Lopez-Padilla were wearing their seatbelts. The cause of the accident is under investigation.