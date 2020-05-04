By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A dog ran into a lane of traffic with motorcycles on the road, just south of Rice on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a group of ten motorcycles were heading northbound on 75th Avenue when a golden retriever ran out into the roadway. Forty-four-year-old Clint Leuthardt and passenger 46-year-old Carla Leuthardt of St. Cloud attempted to swerve and miss the dog, but were unable to avoid it.

Leuthardt struck the dog which caused the motorcycle to tip and slide to a stop. The dog then ran towards a residence where it later died.

Both Leuthardts were not wearing helmets and were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.