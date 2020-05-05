F-16 Flyover St. Cloud Wednesday to Honor COVID-19 Health Workers

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota National Guard has announced that they will conduct statewide flyovers on Wednesday to honor COVID-19 front-line workers.

In St. Cloud, two F-16 fighter jets will pass through from 11:10 – 11:25 a.m. One will fly over the VA Hospital heading south and the other will fly over St. Cloud Hospital, heading west to east.

Majority General Jon Jenson says this is a small way we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. These flyovers are a way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve.

These flyovers are a part of previously scheduled training missions, so there is potential for the times to flex based on the training missions, weather and airspace availability.

The full list of flyovers can be seen here.