815 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As of Tuesday, May 5th, there are now 815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County, as well as two deaths reported

These results are from the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report.

The Public Health Division of Stearns County has reported as testing increases, the county will see more disease.

Testing began with CentraCare Health on April 23. Tests that are collected at clinics and the St. Cloud Hospital are currently being sent to the Mayo Clinic or the Minnesota Department of Health, but in-house testing could begin soon.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the CentraCare Connect hotline at 320-200-3200.

Also to note as of May 5, Benton County has 48 positive tests, Sherburne County has 71 positive tests and Wright County has 60 cases tested positive. Each County has also reported one death.