New Changes for Fishing as Season Approaches

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The start of the fishing season is upon us as Saturday kicks off fishing for numerous species of fish, but the COVID-19 pandemic will force Minnesotans to approach the opener differently this year.

In consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Department of Natural Resources has announced additional guidelines, including:

No overnight stays

Bring all needed supplies with you

Only go as far as you can travel and return on a single tank of gas or single charge for EV drivers.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says, all Minnesotans need to fish close to home as this is not the time to travel long distances. Strommen believes these guidelines can help protect rural communities where older residents live.

Fishers are also being told to maintain social distancing and to avoid crowding at license agents. Fishers also have the ability to buy licenses early online here.