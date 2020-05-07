Stearns County is Asking for Help on Future Park Designs

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns and Benton County are looking for your input on future park development plans for the Great River Park Complex and Bend in the River Park. This park is located on the East side of the river, across from the Mississippi River County Park, north of Sartell.

The counties will work together and receive input over the next few weeks and then develop a plan that reflects what existing and future park users want to see.

Some of the potential recommendations include playground and picnic shelter improvements, cross-country ski trails and restoration of native vegetation and natural shoreline improvements.

Visit the Stearns County Park web page here to access the survey and learn more as the master plan is developed. The plan for the parks will be completed in June.