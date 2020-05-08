Help Stearns History Museum Collect COVID-19 Related History

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

You can help the Stearns History Museum by capturing and submitting your COVID-19 experiences to the museum’s archive.

Anything from taking photos, writing personal accounts and saving documents that relate to your experiences can all be used. Records that include a collection of letters, emails, video chats, or published public policies are also great pieces of history for the Museum.

If you have any experiences that you would like to submit, they can be downloaded directly through a portal on the Museum’s website.

Three-dimensional items like hand-crafted masks, graduation announcements and signs and Plexiglas barriers are also important pieces that the Museum is looking for.

You can turn in any of these donations by calling the Museum at 320-253-8424, to schedule an appointment.