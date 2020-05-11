St. Cloud State University COVID-19 Update: CARES Grant Distributed to Students

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Last week, nearly $3.5 million was distributed to over 6,700 St. Cloud State University students as part of the funding received through the CARES Act.

The money comes from the federal CARES act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.

This funding was given out to help assist students who have experienced expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. These expenses could include housing, food, technology, course materials, health care and child care.

If you know a student who has experienced unexpected expenses, they can visit Huskies Connect, where they can complete a different emergency grant application for expenses that may qualify for support.