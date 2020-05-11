St. Cloud Woman Hospitalized After Crash in St. Augusta

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a woman driving crashed into a semi-truck Friday night in St. Augusta.

Seventy-seven-year-old Mary Urbanski, of St. Cloud was heading southbound on Highway 15 at the intersection with County Road 136 when she went into the east ditch and crashed into a parked semi. Urbanski corrected herself back onto Highway 15 before crashing into an electrical box.

Urbanski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening