Group Home Near St. Augusta Sustains Fire Damage

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a fire at a group home for disabled young adults, just west of St. Augusta on Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of Loesch Supportive Living Services received a call from a worker saying there was smoke inside a residence, but no flames. The fire was located on the main floor and a fire extinguisher was able to put out the flames.

Deputies believe the cause of the fire is electrical and a small portion of the residence sustained damage.

All residents were safely removed from the residence and no injuries were reported.