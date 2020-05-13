Walz Appoints Two Stearns County Residents to State Boards

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have announced two Stearns County members as new appointments to the Board of School Administrators and Minnesota Board on Aging.

Scott Wallner has been appointed a member of the Board of School Administrators where he will be responsible for licensing nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, directors of special education and directors of community education across the state of Minnesota. He also will approve university preparation programs, establish education requirements and enforce the Code of Ethics.

Maureen Schneider has been appointed a member of the Minnesota Board on Aging where she will help deliver a range of in-home and supportive services to older adults and their family caregivers. The board also promotes state and local policies and programs to support older adults to age well and live well at home.

Both members are expected to start on May 17th.