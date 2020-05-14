Graduation Plans for Tech and Apollo High Schools

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District’s plan for graduation at both Apollo and Tech High School has been ruled not permitted by the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education.

The district was planning on awarding diplomas individually to seniors in front of their family through a socially distanced and no-contact process.

Instead, the district announced that on May 28th, Tech High School will have an electronic tribute on billboards at 33rd & Division and on Division by Crossroads Mall. Later in the day, a vehicle parade will take place on Tech’s campus to wave a farewell to staff and a graduation ceremony will be streamed on channel 179 and District and Tech websites.

The same festivities will occur on May 29th for Apollo High School.

Graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail in June.

The School District still has The River’s Edge Convention Center reserved later in July, if health and safety guidelines permit.