Waite Park City Hall Cleared After Haze of Smoke

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Waite Park City Hall was forced to clear all personnel after a haze of smoke inside the police department this morning.

Waite Park Fire Department was called to the scene when workers could smell burnt wire and rubber coming from one of the rooms.

All City Hall employees will now work at alternate locations until the exact source of the smoke is known and repairs can be made.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the City Hall has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic.