Sherburne County to Allow In-Person Appointments

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As Governor Walz lifts his stay at home order, the Sherburne County Government Center will re-open for business.

In-person appointments for essential services will now be allowed as county workers continue to try and provide essential services to the public. Appointments must be made online if it is necessary to have a face-to-face interaction with a county employee.

Beginning Monday, most government services will be provided through County Department websites, by way of email or phone and fax.

The Driver License Center will remain closed at this time until the State of Minnesota has given approval. The County website will be updated when appointments will be accepted for Driver’s Licenses.

All of these changes comply with social distancing standards in response to the spreading of COVID-19.