CentraCare to Join Nationwide Trial for COVID-19 Treatment

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare – St. Cloud will begin a clinical trial this week to provide access to and determine the safety of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19.

Hospitalist Specialty Director Dr. Ari Dalal says that St. Cloud Hospital is proud to participate in this nationwide trial. CentraCare is one of more than 2,000 health systems across the county to conduct this test.

CentraCare physicians, nurses, blood bank, research and laboratory staff will select patients who fit the study.

If you are interested in donating convalescent plasma to hospitalized COVID-19 patients, you must meet the standard requirements and demonstrate IgG antibodies.

