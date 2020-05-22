Woman Charged After Shooting Gun at Boyfriend

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A woman from Orrock Township was charged yesterday with second-degree assault after her boyfriend accused her of shooting a gun at him.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says that 48-year-old Renee Marie Kantor shot at her boyfriend around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon in a home. Kantor was arrested at the scene.

The victim told police that he was eating lunch when he and Kantor got into an argument and Kantor pulled a gun on him and told him she was going to kill him. The victim said she fired one shot near his head that missed and went through a wall.

Kantor had her first court hearing yesterday after charges were filed by the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office.