Three Vehicle Crash Near Kimball Monday Afternoon

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 occurred on Monday, just south of St. Augusta.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. when 31-year-old Dakota Housman of St. Cloud was heading north on Highway 15 when he quickly slowed down and caused the vehicles behind to crash into each other.

Housman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other two individuals involved in the crash did not report with any injuries to the responding officers.

Kimball Fire and Watkins ambulance service assisted at the scene.