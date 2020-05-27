Tech and Apollo High Schools Ready to Celebrate Class of 2020

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Tech and Apollo High Schools will recognize and celebrate the Class of 2020 this weekend with a number of festivities for graduating students.

On Friday, Tech High School will showcase a senior slideshow billboard tribute from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The billboards will be located at 33rd and Division and across from Crossroads Mall by Best Buy.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. all seniors and their immediate families will participate in a celebratory parade to say goodbye to staff and pick up their diplomas.

The Virtual Graduation Ceremony will air at 7:30 p.m. on the district and Tech websites and on Spectrum Cable Channel 179.

All of the same festivities will happen again on Saturday for Apollo High School seniors and their families.

The St. Cloud Area School District is hopeful to bring everyone together to celebrate later in July, as it still has The River’s Edge Convention Center reserved if health and safety guidelines permit.