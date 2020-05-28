College of St. Benedict Selected BY MPCA to Help With Environmental Program

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has begun to accept applications from residents who’d like to become Minnesota GreenCorps members and help address environmental issues.

This program matches members with 44 different host sites around the state including the College of St. Benedict, near St. Joseph. Members at the college will educate students, faculty and staff on reducing their consumption, recycling correctly and improving the existing organics of the recycling program.

GreenCorps members serve at their host sites for 11 months and gain valuable work experience while assisting communities and local governments.

For more information on the program and how to become a member visit MOCA’s GreenCorps website.