742 School District’s New Summer Meal Program

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As the St. Cloud Area School District ends their school year Friday, lunchtime meal distribution will be changing for the summer months.

Starting June 1st, the Yes Network and St. Cloud School District 742 will team up to serve summer meals all over the district.

Meals will be free for kids 18 years and younger. No peanut butter or pork will be served in these meals.

For more information on dates and locations, visit Yes Network’s website.