By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud is excited to share more information for residents on the improvements coming to Lake George later this week.

Residents are invited to join an online Zoom Class on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to learn about the history of Lake George water quality and the improvements being implemented.

For more information on how to join the online Zoom Class visit here.