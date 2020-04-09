$2.1 Million I-94, Highway 23 Project set to Begin Monday in Waite Park

Starting Monday, April 13th, construction and improvements will continue for the two new access loops at the Interstate 94/Highway 23 interchange south of Waite Park.

The 2.1-million-dollar project is expected to be completed in June of 2020. The construction on the new loops began in the summer of 2019 in hopes it will improve traffic flow, safety and access at the busy interchange.

Motorists can expect periodic median and ramp closures. As access varies at the interchange motorists should follow posted signs to new routes.

On Monday, April 13th crews will be completing concrete work and installing signs as well as new lighting at the interchange.

To learn more about this project, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation website. For updates on road condition information, call 511 or visit the 511 website.