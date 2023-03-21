20-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting In Howard Lake Monday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 20-year-old man from Lester Prairie was killed in a shooting in Howard Lake Monday afternoon.

Authorities received a call just after noon about a shooting at 300 Dura Drive in the community located 45-miles south of St. Cloud. The caller was at the scene of the shooting and shared the license plate and vehicle description of the shooting suspect as he left the scene.

Howard Lake Police found the gunshot victim, Adrian Montano Medina, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Meanwhile, a A Wright County deputy located the suspect vehicle in Waverly, which was stopped south of the city limits.

Arrested without incident was 23-year-old Kevin Zelayo Asencio from Glencoe. Deputies recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle at the traffic stop. Zalayo Ascencio booked into the Wright County Jail.

Reports from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Howard Lake Police Department are being forwarded to the Wright County Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.